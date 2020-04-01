Previous
Photinia by francesc
44 / 365

Photinia

! had to prune this Photinia quite hard last year as it had been allowed to grow leggy but its rewarded me this year with loads of beautiful new leaves
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
12% complete

