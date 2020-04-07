Previous
Next
Dew by francesc
50 / 365

Dew

Walking the dogs early enough to catch the last of the morning dew on on these leaves just before the sun dried it off
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise