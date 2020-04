Willow fluff

Pussy willow in early spring looks really pretty but now those silky heads have gone to seed and its raining fluff. It gets in your hair, collects in corners and sticks to anything and everything. It's been coming down in drifts for three days now, this little Herb Robert is acting as a net for some of these little wisps. Hard to imagine that each of these tiny bits of fluff have the potential to grow into a 30ft tree!