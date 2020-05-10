Previous
Fir Cones by francesc
Fir Cones

I've had these about 5 years and when I picked them up as a possible photography subject some seeds fell out. I've planted them, but the original tree is about 60ft tall and huge, so I might regret it!
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Frances Claydon

Jacqueline ace
Wonderful pov!
May 10th, 2020  
