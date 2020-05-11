Sign up
84 / 365
Red Pepper
Playing with my food...I was getting ready to roast peppers for a sauce and as they were sitting reflectively on my glass cooker top I had to stop and have a little play. Now dinner is going to be late!
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Frances Claydon
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
