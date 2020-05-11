Previous
Next
Red Pepper by francesc
84 / 365

Red Pepper

Playing with my food...I was getting ready to roast peppers for a sauce and as they were sitting reflectively on my glass cooker top I had to stop and have a little play. Now dinner is going to be late!
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise