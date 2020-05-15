Previous
Shadows by francesc
88 / 365

Shadows

A beautifully textured dead leaf from my Anthurium
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Santina
great shot, one cannot imagine that a dead leaf could become a modern sculpture, brava
May 15th, 2020  
