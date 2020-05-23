Sign up
Hand and leaf
I was trying out some in camera double exposure shots and this one came about by accident when I pressed the shutter while rearranging the leaf. I might experiment a bit further!
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Frances Claydon
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Album
365
Camera
X-T10
Taken
15th May 2020 10:05am
