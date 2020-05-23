Previous
Next
Hand and leaf by francesc
96 / 365

Hand and leaf

I was trying out some in camera double exposure shots and this one came about by accident when I pressed the shutter while rearranging the leaf. I might experiment a bit further!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise