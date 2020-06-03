Previous
Pulsatilla seed head by francesc
107 / 365

Pulsatilla seed head

The little filaments have developed now and the seeds will soon be able to blow away in the wind
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
Photo Details

