House at the bottom of the garden

When we moved into our house 2 1/2 years ago the garden was very overgrown, with ivy, honeysuckle, brambles and forsythia growing out from the fences 12-14 ft and upwards about 20ft, plus Carex grass in every possible space left. Reclaiming the garden is a 5 year plan, and this was the last bit of jungle cleared. On the plus side I did find some Montbretia and Sysiringium struggling to grow!