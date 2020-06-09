Autumn Hawkbit

I would love to say I found this in a meadow full of flowers, but actually it's my front lawn, which hasn't been mowed for about 4 weeks. It's now a mass of Hawbkit, Clover, Sorrel, daisies, Ox eye daisies, Birds foot trefoil, Yarrow and various grasses.I have been watching a variety of birds including Finches, Blue and Great Tits, Robins, Sparrows and Warblers feasting on the insects or holding down the long grass stalks or Sorrel to eat the seeds and wondering why we cut the grass and kill the weeds, then buy bird seed to hang in containers in the trees. Think I might leave mowing the lawn a little while longer!