Previous
Next
Autumn Hawkbit by francesc
113 / 365

Autumn Hawkbit

I would love to say I found this in a meadow full of flowers, but actually it's my front lawn, which hasn't been mowed for about 4 weeks. It's now a mass of Hawbkit, Clover, Sorrel, daisies, Ox eye daisies, Birds foot trefoil, Yarrow and various grasses.I have been watching a variety of birds including Finches, Blue and Great Tits, Robins, Sparrows and Warblers feasting on the insects or holding down the long grass stalks or Sorrel to eat the seeds and wondering why we cut the grass and kill the weeds, then buy bird seed to hang in containers in the trees. Think I might leave mowing the lawn a little while longer!
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise