Lily by francesc
Lily

No idea what variety, one from a packet of bulbs I won in a raffle 2 years ago and they are all flowering for the first time
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Whatever they are, they are beautiful.
June 24th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- all I can tell you is it's not a Day Lily or a Tiger Lily- they are the ones I know.
June 24th, 2020  
