Paint rings by francesc
130 / 365

Paint rings

No paint involved, just a bit of hue and saturation changing and a bit of moving and a bit of texture. Getting the hang of this editing lark!
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
