Previous
Next
blue wave by francesc
133 / 365

blue wave

I was trying to twirl like Steve@sjc88 but didn't quite get there. I did make a wave though!
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise