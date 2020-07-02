Sign up
Windy day
The poor girl is just about able to hold her hat on!
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Frances Claydon
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
