Previous
Next
Rose by francesc
142 / 365

Rose

Sort of gave this the infra red touch, and found the photo frame effect as well today. Well it was raining most of the day!
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise