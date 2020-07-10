Previous
Rye Harbour by francesc
Rye Harbour

It was windy as usual down at Rye Harbour plus the tide was coming in which makes for nice splashing waves if you are lucky
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
