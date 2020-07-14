Granny's Jug

Fascinated by the white on whites. I thought I would have a go with my grandmother's small white jug.

I know nothing about this jug other than my Mother got it after Granny died and it was handed on to me after her death. It's translucent like porcelain but I don't think that's what it's made of, and it was made in two halves pressed into moulds then stuck together. It's warped, cracked and not very well glazed on the outside so I wonder was it purchased, a small prize for something or or maybe a cheap fairground giveaway? I will never know. I like to think that my Gran treasured it as a memento of something, perhaps a day out. As a servant in a country house she was only paid once a year and days out didn't come round very often!