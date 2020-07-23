Previous
Squash by francesc
157 / 365

Squash

Last year's came to nothing, this year I have at least 6 hiding under the greenery. Just wish I actually liked squash, I will eat it but not a favourite
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Frances Claydon

Jacqueline ace
Wow, that is a big one......everything I planted in my garden is attacked by snails or slugs.....so it is the greengrocer for me :)
July 23rd, 2020  
