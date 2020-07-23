Sign up
Squash
Last year's came to nothing, this year I have at least 6 hiding under the greenery. Just wish I actually liked squash, I will eat it but not a favourite
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Tags
green
,
vegetables
,
garden
Jacqueline
ace
Wow, that is a big one......everything I planted in my garden is attacked by snails or slugs.....so it is the greengrocer for me :)
July 23rd, 2020
