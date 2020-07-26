Sign up
160 / 365
Nasturtium
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.
165
photos
25
followers
34
following
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T10
Taken
26th July 2020 8:30am
Tags
b&w
,
water
,
flowers
,
macro
,
raindrops
