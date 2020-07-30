Previous
My first ever camera by francesc
The very beginning of me wandering round wondering what the hell I can take a photo of today! This was second prize in a painting competition, I had to fill in a printed picture and add shadows. It took a 127 film and gave me eight b&w 6x4 photos of varying quality, and I used it for several years. Once I started work earning the princely sum of £12 a week I was able to upgrade to a Kodak Instamatic, both colour film and 24 exposures! I've held on to this for longer than I care to think about, but it gave me and my sisters a lot of fun way back in the 60's!
Jenn
Cool!
July 30th, 2020  
