Anenomes
Too hot to go out today so this is from a couple of days ago. I have a big patch of these and they are just coming into flower, I think they are called Japanese Anenomes
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Frances Claydon
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Tags
flowers
macro
pink
garden
