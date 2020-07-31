Previous
Anenomes by francesc
165 / 365

Anenomes

Too hot to go out today so this is from a couple of days ago. I have a big patch of these and they are just coming into flower, I think they are called Japanese Anenomes
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
Frances Claydon
Photo Details

