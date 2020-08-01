Sign up
Derping
This is Bubbles, she has fallen asleep while 'derping' or basically her tongue has fallen out of her mouth, which is quite common in Greyhounds. She is oblivious to the fact that her tongue is actually stuck to the floor!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Tags
dog
pets
dogs
humour
