Previous
Next
Red and blue by francesc
171 / 365

Red and blue

Nothing exciting about this, I just liked the contrast. It's actually a marker for the end of a waste water outlet on the beach.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Not exciting, how can you say that. Great pop of red and blue sky.
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise