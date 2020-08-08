Sign up
173 / 365
Sunset
Last night from my upstairs window
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
190
photos
32
followers
39
following
View this month »
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
14
170
15
171
16
172
17
173
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T10
Taken
7th August 2020 7:11pm
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
marlboromaam
ace
Aren't upstairs windows great?! Lovely capture!
August 8th, 2020
