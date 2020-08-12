Sign up
177 / 365
Plains Coreopsis
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
1
0
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
198
photos
32
followers
39
following
48% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T10
Taken
11th August 2020 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely POV.
August 12th, 2020
