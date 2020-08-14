Previous
Next
Rosehips and raindrops by francesc
179 / 365

Rosehips and raindrops

On Greenham Common today and the weather is dull damp and misty so just right for b&w. This was the site of a big protest against nuclear missile storage in the 1980s but only cows and dog walkers are here now
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda
Very nice--you've captured the dull, damp mood very well!
August 14th, 2020  
Jean ace
Love this
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise