Rosehips and raindrops
On Greenham Common today and the weather is dull damp and misty so just right for b&w. This was the site of a big protest against nuclear missile storage in the 1980s but only cows and dog walkers are here now
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Tags
b&w
raindrops
Linda
Very nice--you've captured the dull, damp mood very well!
August 14th, 2020
Jean
ace
Love this
August 14th, 2020
