RX 150 by francesc
RX 150

Hastings fishing fleet. There is no harbour here, the boats are dragged on to the beach using winches
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.
MalH3
A good picture depicting Hastings, boats on the beach and the famous lift in the background
August 19th, 2020  
Susan Wakely
Went there for the first time last year. Great funicular.
August 19th, 2020  
