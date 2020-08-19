Sign up
184 / 365
RX 150
Hastings fishing fleet. There is no harbour here, the boats are dragged on to the beach using winches
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
2
0
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
212
photos
33
followers
40
following
Tags
boats
,
seaside
,
fishing
MalH3
ace
A good picture depicting Hastings, boats on the beach and the famous lift in the background
August 19th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Went there for the first time last year. Great funicular.
August 19th, 2020
