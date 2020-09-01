Sign up
197 / 365
Peeling paint
A patch of old paint with a little twist
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
2
1
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
237
photos
36
followers
40
following
View this month »
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
37
38
194
39
195
40
196
197
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
HD1903
Taken
30th August 2020 2:42pm
Tags
paint
,
colours
,
peeling
SandraD
ace
Twisting the paint away. A great shot!
September 1st, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the little twist. Great colours.
September 1st, 2020
