Reflections by francesc
I hate the fact that I can see a head wearing sunglasses on the right, my eye is drawn to it instantly. I looks like it's threatening another face in the middle, and there's yet another face on the 'pole' in the middle that I have just seen!
2nd September 2020

Frances Claydon

