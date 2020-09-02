Sign up
Reflections
I hate the fact that I can see a head wearing sunglasses on the right, my eye is drawn to it instantly. I looks like it's threatening another face in the middle, and there's yet another face on the 'pole' in the middle that I have just seen!
2nd September 2020
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
365
X-T10
2nd September 2020 9:59am
b&w
reflection
pareidolia
