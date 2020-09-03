Sign up
It's mine!
A bunch of caterpillars stripped my Silver Birch sapling bare. This one is heading for the last bit of green left!
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Tags
yellow
,
caterpillars
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous close up and detail. Fav
September 3rd, 2020
Lesley
ace
Omg amazing!
September 3rd, 2020
