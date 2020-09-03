Previous
It's mine! by francesc
199 / 365

It's mine!

A bunch of caterpillars stripped my Silver Birch sapling bare. This one is heading for the last bit of green left!
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Frances Claydon

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous close up and detail. Fav
September 3rd, 2020  
Lesley ace
Omg amazing!
September 3rd, 2020  
