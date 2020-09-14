Sign up
210 / 365
Sloes
I feel some Sloe gin might be in order
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
1
0
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
265
photos
38
followers
41
following
57% complete
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
52
207
53
208
54
209
55
210
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T10
Taken
11th September 2020 9:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
septssubjects
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh yes. I am resisting this year as I give more away than I drink. I know that’s not very charitable!
September 14th, 2020
