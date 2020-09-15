Sign up
211 / 365
Echinacea sooc
The flowers are starting to look a little ragged now
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T10
Taken
14th September 2020 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
marlboromaam
ace
They may be a little ragged, but still very lovely. =)
September 15th, 2020
