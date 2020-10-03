Previous
The three rescues 'painting' by francesc
229 / 365

The three rescues 'painting'

The rescue horses had a bale of hay today. The fact that two of them are white is a bit of a challenge, I haven't yet managed to avoid blowing out some of the whites, but on the other hand at least the sun was shining
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot of the 3 of them. So good that they have been rescued.
October 3rd, 2020  
