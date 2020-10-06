Sign up
Previous
Next
232 / 365
Pheasant Feather (try saying that quickly)!
Very uninspired today so I had a dig in my odds and sods box of things that might be interesting to photograph - feathers, stones, twigs, seed heads, bits of bark etc. Still uninspired so I ended up with this
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
Photo Details
Tags
feathers
marlboromaam
ace
It's lovely! Feather fan, so you know I'll FAV it. =)
October 6th, 2020
