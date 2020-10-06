Previous
Pheasant Feather (try saying that quickly)! by francesc
Pheasant Feather (try saying that quickly)!

Very uninspired today so I had a dig in my odds and sods box of things that might be interesting to photograph - feathers, stones, twigs, seed heads, bits of bark etc. Still uninspired so I ended up with this
6th October 2020

Frances Claydon

@francesc
marlboromaam
It's lovely! Feather fan, so you know I'll FAV it. =)
October 6th, 2020  
