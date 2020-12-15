Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
302 / 365
Beckley church
another one of the church, given the b&w treatment
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
400
photos
43
followers
46
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Latest from all albums
297
298
299
300
301
302
97
303
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
14th December 2020 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close