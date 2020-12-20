Sign up
Previous
Next
307 / 365
B&W Fern
umm, yes, well, don't know what I was expecting and this probably isn't it, but there you go, it's what I ended up with
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
1
0
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
404
photos
43
followers
46
following
84% complete
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
301
302
97
303
304
305
306
307
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st December 2020 4:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
Carole Sandford
ace
Well I rather like it! The fern stands out well on the black background.
December 21st, 2020
