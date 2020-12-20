Previous
Next
B&W Fern by francesc
307 / 365

B&W Fern

umm, yes, well, don't know what I was expecting and this probably isn't it, but there you go, it's what I ended up with
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Well I rather like it! The fern stands out well on the black background.
December 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise