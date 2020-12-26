Previous
Winter Marigold by francesc
313 / 365

Winter Marigold

Nice to see but I think it's days are numbered now the temperature has dropped below zero!
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
Frances Claydon
Photo Details

