326 / 365
The Last Chrysanth
last one of a bunch of huge Chrysanthemums I was given for Christmas, I'm trying to keep it going for a day or two longer so I can try more lighting effects
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
6th January 2021 4:30pm
white
flower
marlboromaam
ace
Those petals look so lovely and delicate. Beautiful shot!
January 6th, 2021
