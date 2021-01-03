Previous
The Last Chrysanth by francesc
The Last Chrysanth

last one of a bunch of huge Chrysanthemums I was given for Christmas, I'm trying to keep it going for a day or two longer so I can try more lighting effects
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Frances Claydon

@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve
marlboromaam ace
Those petals look so lovely and delicate. Beautiful shot!
January 6th, 2021  
