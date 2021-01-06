Previous
Next
Yesterday's field today's weather by francesc
329 / 365

Yesterday's field today's weather

Slightly different angle but same view, the fog came down yesterday afternoon and as there's no wind it may be here for a day or two
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise