Sleeping till Spring by francesc
330 / 365

Sleeping till Spring

A Magnolia bud covered in deep frost. It was -4c this morning!
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Frances Claydon

@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
