De La Warr sketch
one of the Cupolas at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Album
Fun Stuff
Camera
X-T10
Taken
18th January 2020 2:43pm
Tags
buildings
,
abstract
,
architecture
