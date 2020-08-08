Previous
Next
abstract 8 by francesc
17 / 365

abstract 8

8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Ooh! I like the colors and tones in this!
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise