17 / 365
abstract 8
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.
190
photos
32
followers
39
following
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
14
170
15
171
16
172
17
173
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Fun Stuff
Camera
X-T10
Taken
5th August 2020 9:29am
Tags
blue
,
chains
,
abstractaug2020
marlboromaam
ace
Ooh! I like the colors and tones in this!
August 8th, 2020
