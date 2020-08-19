Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
28 / 365
abstract 19
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
212
photos
33
followers
40
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Latest from all albums
25
181
26
182
27
183
28
184
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Fun Stuff
Camera
X-T10
Taken
19th August 2020 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2020
Susan Wakely
ace
I can see nuts and bolts but other than that?
Great colours.
August 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great colours.