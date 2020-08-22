Sign up
31 / 365
abstract 22
I did this one a while ago, I call it Three Fat Dancers. It started life as a photo of 3 light grey electrical junction boxes, I wanted to see how far I could take it
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
