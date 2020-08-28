Sign up
37 / 365
Abstract 28
The letter D
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
10% complete
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
34
190
35
191
36
192
37
193
2
Fun Stuff
X-T10
27th July 2020 11:20am
Public
abstractaug2020
