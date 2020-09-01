Previous
Next
symmetry by francesc
41 / 365

symmetry

first of September S'es, don't know how long this will last!
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great start. I am going to dip in and out of this one I think.
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise