Previous
Next
Solitary by francesc
52 / 365

Solitary

There is no singular for sheep. And she was on her own, the rest of the flock were way over the other side of the field
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzie Townsend ace
Sweet picture. We don't see many sheep. And we seldom see a sheep. :)
September 11th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
LOL! No there isn't. Funny! Lovely shot!
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise