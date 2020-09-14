Sign up
Vine leaf sooc
The vine leaves are starting to turn, they have such lovely colours and patterns
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Fun Stuff
Camera
X-T10
Taken
12th September 2020 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
nf-sooc-2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Nature is so clever at shapes, structure and design. A nice shot to show this leaf.
September 14th, 2020
