62 / 365
Me! Me! oh please, Me!
Dog treat time on a greyhound walk this afternoon
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
3
1
Frances Claydon
ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
277
photos
38
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun Stuff
Camera
X-T10
Taken
19th September 2020 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
walkies
,
treats
,
greyhounds
Lesley
ace
Oh wow. Awesome shot of lovely greys. Big fav
September 19th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Look at those eager expectant faces.
September 19th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet, look at them, some are in front,
Some wait patiently. Cute !
September 19th, 2020
Some wait patiently. Cute !