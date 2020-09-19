Previous
Next
Me! Me! oh please, Me! by francesc
62 / 365

Me! Me! oh please, Me!

Dog treat time on a greyhound walk this afternoon
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow. Awesome shot of lovely greys. Big fav
September 19th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Look at those eager expectant faces.
September 19th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sweet, look at them, some are in front,
Some wait patiently. Cute !
September 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise