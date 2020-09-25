Previous
Next
sunflower seeds by francesc
68 / 365

sunflower seeds

so what else do you do you do with a shaky photo!
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise